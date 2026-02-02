Georgia lands a commitment from 2027 5-star RB Kemon Spell

The Rivals Industry’s No. 1 ranked 2027 running back Kemon Spell has committed to Georgia following a visit to Athens over the weekend.

The experience included the Bulldogs’ win over Charlotte. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Spell chose to play for head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs over Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Miami, Michigan and USC among others.

He is tabbed as the nation’s No. 1 running back and No. 3 prospect overall. He becomes commit No. 6 for Georgia in the 2027 cycle.

“It’s a great school, great program,” Spell told DawgsHQ. “They’re great at football. As soon as I got the offer, they showed me love right off the rip. That’s something I always look for when I go places.”

Spell is a former Penn State commit that reopened his recruitment following the firing of James Franklin in October. Notre Dame was considered the early favorite after that, but the Bulldogs grabbed the momentum away after he visited Athens over the weekend.

As a sophomore last fall, he broke out with a season that included rushing 157 times for 1,681 yards (10.7 YPC) and 24 touchdowns. He followed up again on that this season with another impressive year, totaling more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns through his first six games.

Scouting new Georgia RB commit Kemon Spell

Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire loves this pickup for Georgia and sees a future star in Athens:

“All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the home run. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.”