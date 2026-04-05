Georgia lands a commitment from in-state OL Abram Eisenhower

Abram Eisenhower didn’t need much more convincing.

After his fifth visit to Athens — and another in-depth look at the program on Thursday — the 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman out of Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes committed to Georgia, choosing the Bulldogs over more than 30 offers, including Florida State and South Carolina.

“I’ve seen everything I need to see,” Eisenhower said. “I had pictures as a toddler taken in Georgia outfits. I grew up a big fan, and committing to Georgia is like a dream come true.”

That connection only grew stronger with each visit, especially after key moments throughout the process.

“After the Texas game, seeing how electric it was, that stood out a lot,” Eisenhower said. “Then going to Junior Day and having Coach Smart come to my school — that meant a lot too.

“It really hit me when Coach Smart came by.”

Georgia’s culture ultimately sealed it.

“The attitude, the energy and how they work — that’s what did it for me,” Eisenhower said. “It’s how they work every day.

“Seeing spring practice, the energy and the bond between the players — that stood out.”

Eisenhower has also built strong relationships with the coaching staff, particularly offensive line coach Phil Rauscher.

“I met Coach Rauscher at Junior Day and had heard a lot of good things about him,” Eisenhower said. “The players like him, they trust him, and you can tell he’s a great teacher. He brings a lot of energy.”

Head coach Kirby Smart made a lasting impression as well.

“I see a coach who is going to push me,” Eisenhower said. “He’s not going to treat me any differently than anyone else, and he holds everyone accountable.”