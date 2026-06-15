Georgia lands international DL Marcellus Young Casario after official visit

Marcellus Young Casario traveled a long way to chase his football dreams, and his journey will now continue in Athens.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive lineman, who moved from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to play at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.), announced his commitment to Georgia following his official visit this weekend.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs beat out Michigan State, Georgia Tech and several other programs for one of the more intriguing offensive line prospects in the 2026 class.

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The official visit proved to be the final piece of the puzzle.

Georgia had prioritized Young Casario throughout the recruiting process, but spending an entire weekend with the coaching staff, current players and support personnel helped cement his decision. The atmosphere in Athens and the program’s track record of developing offensive linemen into NFL talent made a lasting impression.

For Young Casario, the commitment marks another milestone in an unconventional football journey.

After beginning his career in Nova Scotia, he relocated to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee to compete against top competition in the United States and elevate his recruitment. His combination of size, athleticism and upside quickly attracted major programs from across the country.

In the end, Georgia’s consistency and long-term vision separated the Bulldogs from the rest of the field.

“I committed to Georgia because of their history of development, the coaching, their winning culture, the facilities and the grind,” Young Casario told Rivals.