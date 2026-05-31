Georgia lands towering 2027 OT DJ Dotson

Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove three-star offensive tackle DJ Dotson has committed to Georgia.

He chose the Bulldogs while taking his official visit to Athens this weekend. Georgia Tech and Ole Miss were among his other top contenders.

Dotson is the No. 933 overall prospect and No. 72 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 26 player in Mississippi.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound trench monster entered his OV with the Dawgs high on his list. He’s now set to leave the Peach State locked in with head coach Kirby Smart and UGA.

“The development they have with O-linemen is better and more than any team in the country, and the staff they have are stable, they’re not going anywhere which is showing me their dedication to the team,” Dotson told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong this weekend.

Playing his high school football for one of the top programs in Mississippi, Dotson is off the board ahead of his senior season at Oak Grove. He becomes commit No. 9 for Georgia this cycle, adding to a pristine haul on the OL for new position coach Phil Rauscher.

Four-star OT Kelsey Adams, three-star OT Ty Johnson and three-star interior offensive lineman Abram Eisenhower are also in the Bulldogs’ class, which ranks No. 20 nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

This story will be updated.