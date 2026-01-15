Georgia makes early moves with two top recruits in the state of Florida

Georgia has long made the state of Florida a priority, and the results speak for themselves. Ellis Robinson IV, Gabe Harris, Raylen Wilson, Daylen Everette, Jacorey Thomas, Joenel Aguero and Chauncey Bowens were just a few of the key contributors on this year’s playoff team who played their high school football in the Sunshine State.

Kirby Smart and his staff will continue to be aggressive in the region, and two recent offers to top underclassmen have already generated significant interest in Athens.

Port Charlotte (Fla.) standout Elias Pearl is quickly emerging as a national name in the 2027 class, and Georgia wasted no time jumping into the race. Just days after receiving the offer, he has already scheduled a visit.

“I will be up at Georgia on Jan. 31,” Pearl told Rivals. “The dedication Georgia has for player development on and off the field puts them on my list. Their great history of winning stands out to me too. I like that they value their players and their players’ future.”

Pearl’s stock is only beginning to rise, and his recruitment is expected to gain major traction heading into the offseason.

Looking ahead to the 2028 class, IMG Academy cornerback Man Robinson is a name fans will hear often in the years ahead. Originally from Kentucky, Robinson has pulled Power Five offers since his freshman season, and Georgia quickly became one of the most meaningful.

“An offer from Georgia is huge,” Robinson said. “Because it says that they recognize me as an SEC-type cornerback, and that’s been my goal since I was a little kid.”

Georgia has been on Robinson’s radar for some time, and the program checks every box for the rising defensive back.

“It is a place where I can get a great education first,” he said. “Georgia also has a great tradition and fan base. They will, of course, be there for SEC and national championship contention every season. So there’s literally nothing not to like about that.”

Robinson visited Athens on a spring tour last year, and the impression has stayed with him.

“Their facilities are all top-notch,” he said. “As soon as you walk in, you know it’s a program that means business and likes to win. It’s no nonsense, all business, and the goal is to win the day, every single day.”

The offer instantly reshaped his recruitment.

“This offer shoots them to the top of my list, even though it’s still early,” Robinson said. “I’m on cloud nine, and I feel really good about building a relationship with the Georgia staff. I have a few IMG teammates on the team already, like Zech Fort, so I’m very comfortable and will lean on them as I get to know the program.”