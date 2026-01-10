Georgia makes late push for WR Dallas Dickerson, and the Bulldogs keep the local talent home

Dallas Dickerson grew up just minutes from Athens, starring at Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee and following the Georgia Bulldogs closely. But when he committed in the summer, he felt another SEC program – Kentucky – was the right fit. He stayed firm and even signed with the Wildcats in early December.

Everything changed when Kentucky replaced Mark Stoops with Will Stein. The coaching transition opened the door for Dickerson to reevaluate his future, and once he received his release, the race shifted quickly.

Ole Miss surged early, and Florida made a strong run too, but getting Dickerson back on Georgia’s campus sealed it.

“I am going to Georgia and this feels like a dream coming true” Dickerson told Rivals. “I grew up watching the dogs… It’s also great that I get the opportunity to play with two high school teammates.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound playmaker, who owns a blazing 10.36 100-meter time, will now join a growing North Oconee pipeline to Athens. Dickerson played with Khamari Brooks and Landon Roldan in high school. Khalil Barnes transferred to Georgia from Clemson, and he played at North Oconee too.

Dickerson could not be happier with how his recruitment played out.

“I’ve dreamed of playing for Georgia since I was a kid, and I love Coach Smart,” he said. “How he runs the program is something I really like. I love the fact that everything that I’ve heard about the team has always been positive; for instance, in the locker room or outside of the field or in the classroom.

“How Coach Smart emphasizes toughness and having a hard work ethic is something I love. I love that I get to play for my hometown and stay close to family.”

Kirby Smart and his staff continue to stack elite skill talent, and Dickerson’s flip strengthens the Bulldogs’ No. 5 recruiting class.