Georgia offers Tennessee QB commit Derrick Baker

Milton (Ga.) three-star quarterback Derrick Baker has been committed to Tennessee for nearly three months. As he gears up for his senior season, Baker remains locked in with the Vols, but other schools are taking notice.

A notable program entered the picture on Wednesday evening. The Milton football X account announced that Baker has been offered by Georgia:

The Bulldogs are still on the hunt for a QB in the 2027 cycle and they’ve continued to dish out offers heading into official visit season. Baker is the latest and he’s right down the road from Athens.

Last month, Baker added South Carolina to his offer sheet. Florida State was a contender before he committed to Tennessee in February. Flipping him away from the Vols won’t be easy.

“My commitment is strong with Tennessee,” Baker told Rivals’ Chad Simmons last month. “The coaches have been great since I committed, and it was great to be back up there on Thursday.

“It’s a great area, a great place to be around, and a top program. With Coach Heupel’s leadership and the experience on that staff, I really believe Tennessee is on the way to being the best program in the country.”

Baker is the No. 594 overall prospect and No. 38 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 64 player in Georgia.

UGA QB recruiting has been interesting as of late

If you’ve been following Georgia recruiting the last few cycles, then you’ll know that signing a touted quarterback prospect hasn’t gotten any easier.

Four-star QB Bryson Beaver was an early Boise State commit but eventually flipped and signed with Oregon. That didn’t last long following the departure of Will Stein, however.

Beaver became a short-term signee, entered the Transfer Portal and landed in Athens. He ended the 2026 cycle as the No. 12 QB and No. 192 recruit overall.

UGA took a pair of QBs in the 2025 cycle in four-star Ryan Montgomery and three-star Hezekiah Millender. Montgomery finished as the No. 14 passer in the cycle.

In the 2024 cycle, you’ll recall Georgia held a commitment from five-star QB Dylan Raiola. That, of course, didn’t stick as he flipped to Nebraska ahead of National Signing Day. UGA still hung onto four-star QB Ryan Puglisi, the No. 10 QB in the cycle.

It remains to be seen who the Dawgs will land in the 2027 cycle. Baker is the latest name to publicly land an offer from the SEC juggernaut.