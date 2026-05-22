Georgia OL Noah Nixon commits to Pittsburgh

Noah Nixon felt wanted by Pittsburgh from the beginning. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman out of Buford (Ga.) picked Pittsburgh after building strong relationships with Pat Narduzzi’s staff and getting a close look at the program this spring.

Nixon has committed to the Panthers over schools like Stanford, Florida State and Georgia Tech.

“They really wanted me and wanted me to make an impact for their team,” Nixon told Rivals. “They got involved in my recruitment last year, but it really picked up in January. I felt like I was a No. 1 recruit for them.”

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Relationships became one of the biggest reasons why Pitt ultimately separated itself from the competition.

Nixon built especially strong connections with offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau, along with Narduzzi, Kade Bell and the rest of the staff.

Those connections factored into his decision.

I trust these coaches a lot,” he said. “They are true to me and value me as a player.

“Last week, on Thursday, the decision came together. I talked with parents and I knew Pitt was where I wanted to be.”



“It came down to loyalty, how they value me and how the future I have with them looks good.”

Nixon only visited Pittsburgh once, making the trip at the end of March, but that visit left a strong impression.

“I think it is a cool spot,” Nixon said. “Being around pros every day seems pretty cool. I am excited about the future there. Being able to play in a top conference and compete for a title every year are things I am looking forward to.”