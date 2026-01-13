Georgia remains laden with blue-chippers in 2027 cycle

Georgia continues to establish itself as one of the top high school football states in the nation. Many now consider the Peach State top-three when it comes to producing blue-chip talent.

You won’t be surprised to learn that Georgia is once again loaded with stars in the 2027 cycle. As of Jan. 13, there are 38 blue-chippers in the state, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Below is a look at the top 2027 prospects in Georgia heading into spring visit season:

1. EDGE David Jacobs — Ohio State commit

School: Blessed Trinity Catholic

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 2 EDGE)

Jacobs may have committed to the Buckeyes on Dec. 29, but this recruitment is far from over. Miami was the program trending until literal minutes before he made his decision public. NIL was a major factor for the pass-rusher. He’s also a Georgia legacy and Alabama won’t be going away, either. The only thing that may not change during Jacobs’ recruitment is his five-star status.

2. S Chance Gilbert

School: East Coweta

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 33 NATL. (No. 3 S)

When speaking with Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin earlier this month, Gilbert tabbed Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech as the top programs in his recruitment. Auburn and Florida are both working to get more involved, too. The Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Dabo Swinney and the Tigers a slight edge. Gilbert will be in the mix to finish the cycle as a five-star this time next year.

3. EDGE KJ Green

School: Stephenson

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 37 NATL. (No. 6 EDGE)

Green is another member of an elite group of EDGE prospects this cycle. The 6-foot-3.5, 210-pounder has not been as vocal as others surrounding the recruiting process, but he’ll be a massive commodity when the time comes to make a decision. Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina are among those in the mix for Green.

4. S Kamarui Dorsey — Texas A&M commit

School: Hampton

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 40 NATL. (No. 4 S)

Texas A&M swooped in for an early pledge from Dorsey back in November. He’s one part of what’s an already elite defensive back haul for Mike Elko and Co. in College Station. Other programs continue to push and will continue doing just that in 2026, but the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is locked in with the Aggies. He’s also the No. 12 recruit and top-ranked safety in the 2027 Rivals300.

5. OT Kelsey Adams — Georgia commit

School: Langston Hughes

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 52 NATL. (No. 7 OT)

While on campus in Athens ahead of Georgia’s regular season game against Alabama, Adams opted to commit to the Bulldogs. He hadn’t previously hinted at a decision being on deck, but he felt the love from the in-state program and is now their top Peach State pledge early on in the cycle. The 6-foot-5 trench monster isn’t shutting things down just yet, but it’ll be tough for other programs to pry him away from UGA.

School: Douglas County

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 53 NATL. (No. 8 OT)

Next up to come out of an impressive Douglas County program, Sam-Epelle could be another tackle that lands with the in-state program. Kirby Smart and the UGA staff are prioritizing the 6-foot-8, 305-pounder, but so are the likes of South Carolina, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee and Miami, among others. Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong has more on Sam-Epelle’s recruitment early on.

7. QB Jayce Johnson — Texas A&M commit

School: Lowndes

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 62 NATL. (No. 5 QB)

Texas A&M snatched the momentum in Johnson’s recruitment and he didn’t waste time locking in with the Aggies back in August. Earlier this month, he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that he remains locked in with the SEC program despite some changes surrounding the coaching staff. Florida State and Auburn are among the schools not giving up on the signal-caller.

8. OT Elijah Hutcheson

School: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 64 NATL. (No. 9 OT)

Hutcheson is another prospect in Georgia that Rivals is higher on than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 15 recruit and No. 4 OT in the 2027 Rivals300. Michigan is a program trending up with the tackle, while the likes of Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama are also pushing hard heading into the spring.

School: Howard

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 67 NATL. (No. 6 S)

When speaking with Rivals’ Chad Simmons at the end of December, Poole said that Tennessee had vaulted up to No. 1 in his recruitment. There’s still a ways to go in his process, though. Auburn has been involved, while Miami and Georgia won’t be keen on letting the standout defensive back slip away, either. Poole is planning to take his official visits before making a decision.

10. S Corey Hadley

School: Sandy Creek

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 72 NATL. (No. 7 S)

Hadley saw his stock rise as a junior back in the fall and he’ll likely remain on the rise as he enters the heart of his recruitment. Kentucky, Nebraska and Georgia Tech are among those swinging for Hadley, while many of the usual suspects are also unsurprisingly involved, including Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Other top 2027 prospects in Georgia

11. RB Andrew Beard

12. IOL Jordan Agbanoma

13. S KJ Caldwell

14. ATH Justin Murphy

15. WR Jaden Upshaw

16. LB Ja’Bios Smith

17. DL Elijah Patmon — Texas A&M commit

18. RB Caden Waye

19. RB Quinterrius Gipson

20. TE George Lamons