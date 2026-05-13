Georgia targeted LB Temorris Campbell, Jr., and he has committed to the Bulldogs

Georgia made sure Temorris Campbell, Jr. knew he was a priority this spring. They went down to Miami Carol City to see him multiple times, they were in contact almost daily, and after a visit to Athens and learning more about the program, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker has committed to the Bulldogs.

“I have been thinking about this for a few weeks,” Campbell told Rivals. “Spending time with the coaches on the visit in April, seeing how hard Georgia goes at it and competes, and feeling how they really want me had me ready to commit.”

Bryson Allen-Williams was involved. Glenn Schumann was the lead recruiter. Kirby Smart played a role in this decision too.

“The coaching staff at Georgia is the best. They work. They push their players. I saw how competitive they were, how hard the coaches push the players, and that is what I want to be a part of. They compete hard, but they compete together too.

“Coach Smart and his staff run a top program. I love the intensity. That really stood out to me. How they work, and how they work together.”

Around 20 schools have offered Campbell, Jr. After putting eyes on him multiple times in recent months, Georgia pulled the trigger. It didn’t take long for him to take the Bulldogs up on their offer.

“This is what I have dreamed of,” Campbell said. “Georgia is a top program. They put guys into the NFL. The produce linebackers. Coach Schumann develops his players. It has everything I am looking for in a school.”