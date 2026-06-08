Georgia Tech flips 2027 WR Kaden Howard from Nebraska

Homestead (Fla.) Miami Palmetto three-star wide receiver Kaden Howard has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Georgia Tech after taking an official visit to Atlanta.

Howard committed to the Cornhuskers on March 20, but continued to keep his options open. Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets got him back to The Flats and now have flipped him away, continuing some serious momentum on the trail for the ACC program.

He is the No. 826 overall prospect and No. 116 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 90 recruit in the Sunshine State.

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The 5-foot-10, 145-pounder joins a class that ranks inside the top 30 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Howard is the first receiver prospect to choose the Jackets this cycle.

This story will be updated.