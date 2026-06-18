Georgia Tech lands a commitment from 4-star EDGE Justin Weeks

Justin Weeks arrived in Atlanta expecting to learn more about Georgia Tech.

He left as a Yellow Jacket.

The four-star EDGE from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County announced his commitment to Brent Key and Georgia Tech after an official visit that changed the course of his recruitment. Weeks chose the Yellow Jackets over other contenders, including Clemson and South Carolina, after connecting with the coaching staff and buying into the program’s long-term vision.

The visit itself proved to be the deciding factor.

“The OV definitely had a big impact on me,” Weeks told Rivals. “I was not expecting to commit this weekend. I thought Georgia Tech was a possibility, but I didn’t know if I was ready yet. The OV definitely had an impact on me and my decision. That feeling, and following the gut, is what I did.”

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Weeks had visited Georgia Tech only once previously during a spring practice, but his second trip gave him a fresh appreciation for the campus and culture.

“One of the highlights was seeing the campus,” he said. “I didn’t expect it to be the way it is. When you actually get there, it’s really like a college campus. I also loved the culture and the coaches. Coach Pope and Coach Key are amazing guys.”

Perhaps more importantly, the Yellow Jackets made him feel like one of their top priorities.

“They really told me it was me or nothing,” Weeks said. “I was one of the top guys they really wanted there, and that made me feel special. They wanted me to be part of what they’re building.”

That vision extended beyond football.

Weeks pointed to Georgia Tech’s ability to develop him both on and off the field as one of the biggest reasons for his commitment.

“They’ll develop me as a player and as a person,” he said. “It’s not just football. They have a great education, and even if football didn’t work out, I know I could thrive doing whatever I want to do.”

For Key and the Yellow Jackets, Weeks’ commitment represents another significant recruiting win in Georgia and another example of the program’s growing momentum on the trail.

Weeks is excited to be a part of it.

“What excites me is what they’re building,” Weeks said. “They want to compete with the best schools and become that championship-level team. Coach Key believes Georgia Tech is capable of winning a national championship, and I believe that too.”