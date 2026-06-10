Georgia Tech lands commitment from Jacksonville DL Adrian Williams

Georgia Tech continues to strengthen its recruiting class with another addition in the trenches.

Three-star defensive lineman Adrian Williams has committed to Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets, giving Georgia Tech a powerful presence along the defensive front and another recruiting win in the state of Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound standout from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy chose the Yellow Jackets after a recruitment that included over 20 offers.

Georgia Tech entered the picture earlier this year and quickly established itself as a serious contender.

“Georgia Tech came in around January,” Williams said. “Coach Simpson called my head coach and was just super excited about me. He was screaming on the phone saying, ‘I love this kid. I want to offer him.'”

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The excitement from the coaching staff never faded.

Williams made his first trip to Atlanta during spring practice before returning for the spring game and eventually an official visit. Each trip reinforced the same feeling.

“The first time I went there, I saw one thing with the coaches and the people that I really liked. The second time, I saw the same thing. The third time, I was like, everybody on this campus has stayed the same. Nobody changed. Nobody put on an act. Spending a whole weekend with them really revealed that.

“That consistency was a major factor in my commitment. At Georgia Tech, the people around there really showed me it was different. It separated them from a lot of other schools.”

Williams is excited about the staff he will play for on the Flats

Williams pointed to defensive line coach Jess Simpson as one of the biggest reasons behind his commitment.

The veteran assistant built a strong relationship with the Florida standout and showed him exactly how he fit into Georgia Tech’s plans.

“He’s a great human being first and foremost,” Williams said. “He’s always energetic and always has a joke for you. From a football standpoint, he’s a great developer. He wants you to be the best version of yourself. If he sees something in you, he’s going to get it out of you.”

Simpson’s coaching style matched exactly what Williams wanted.

The same can be said for Key.

The Yellow Jackets’ head coach made a lasting impression during Williams’ first visit to campus. A specific moment stuck with him.

“I watched him restart that practice from the beginning. Ever since then, I was like, that’s the kind of guy I want coaching me. Coach Key’s not putting up with half-speed. That’s the kind of head coach I want coaching me.”

Williams also believes Georgia Tech is building something special under Key.

The Yellow Jackets showed significant progress last season and remain one of the ACC programs generating momentum on the recruiting trail.

“I definitely see them going up,” Williams said. “I know Coach Key has already gone back to the drawing board. They’re ready to go. I have no doubt in my mind they’re putting together a plan to take the next step.”

For Williams, the decision ultimately came down to culture, relationships and trust.

“Georgia Tech really got to know me,” he said. “They recruited me as soon as they offered me. The coaches made a big difference.”