Georgia Tech lands legacy safety MJ Burnett

Georgia Tech has landed one of its biggest in-state recruiting wins of the cycle.

Three-star safety MJ Burnett announced his commitment to Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets, giving Georgia Tech a versatile defensive playmaker with deep family ties to the program.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound standout from Marietta (Ga.) Walton chose the Yellow Jackets over a long list of offers that included Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina and several others.

Burnett’s connection to Georgia Tech runs much deeper than recruiting.

His father, Morgan Burnett, starred for the Yellow Jackets before going on to a lengthy NFL career. His uncle, Cap Burnett, played at Georgia, giving MJ strong ties to two of the state’s premier programs.

In the end, however, Georgia Tech felt like home.

“I picked Georgia Tech because of the familyhood and the love that they show me and my family,” Burnett told Rivals.

The Yellow Jackets made Burnett a priority target early in the process and never backed away. The Georgia Tech staff consistently emphasized relationships, development and the opportunity to help continue the program’s upward trajectory. Those messages resonated with Burnett throughout the recruiting process.

Georgia Tech also benefited from familiarity.

Burnett visited Atlanta roughly half a dozen times during his recruitment, allowing him to spend extensive time around the coaching staff, players and program.

Each visit reinforced what he already believed. The culture stood out. The environment stood out. And perhaps most importantly, Burnett saw a clear fit within Georgia Tech’s defensive scheme.

While Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina all remained involved at various points, the Yellow Jackets quietly continued building momentum behind the scenes.

By the time official visit season arrived, Georgia Tech had established itself as the team to beat.

The commitment gives the Yellow Jackets another major recruiting victory in the state of Georgia and continues an impressive run for Key and his staff.

Burnett brings outstanding length, athleticism and football pedigree to the secondary. At 6-foot-3, he possesses the frame and versatility to impact the game in multiple ways while offering significant developmental upside.

The addition also sends another message about the direction of Georgia Tech’s program.

The Yellow Jackets are not simply keeping top in-state talent home. They are winning recruiting battles against SEC powers for prospects they identify as priorities.

Burnett checked every box for Georgia Tech.

He fit the culture.

He fit the defense.

And now one of the state’s top defensive backs is staying home.

For Burnett, the decision ultimately came down to trust, relationships and family.

Those factors made Georgia Tech impossible to pass up.