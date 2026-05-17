Hawaii keeps in-state WR Shaison Kupukaa home

Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell receiver Shaison Kupukaa is plenty fond of the TC Ching Complex on the campus of the University of Hawaii.

After helping the Sabers win the Hawaii Open Division Football Championship last December, with an interception in the state title game, Kupukaa decided on Saturday that he would be playing his college football in that same stadium.

The three-star receiver announced his commitment to the home-state Warriors and continue his career at UH.

Ironically, the Rainbow Warriors won their own final game of the season on the same field in the Hawaii Bowl, topping Kupukaa’s former teammate, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Cal in that game.

“UH just felt like home,” said Kupukaa. “Growing up in Hawaii, you dream about representing the islands one day. The coaches believed in me, the culture felt right, and I know I can grow there as a player and as a person. At the end of the day, it’s bigger than football for me. It’s about playing for my people and my home.”

The opportunity to stay home was too great to pass up.

“Representing my home, representing my culture most of all representing who I am,” said Kupukaa. “I am Hawaii. It means everything. Not everybody gets the chance to put on for where they come from. Being from ‘Ewa Beach, I know there are a lot of kids watching, hoping they can do it too. I just want to represent Hawaii the right way- with hard work, humility, and aloha.”

Kupukaa said it was a big day for he and his family.

“This day means a lot because my family sacrificed so much for me to get here,” said Kupakaa. “Early mornings, long drives, prayers, support through everything. This isn’t just my accomplishment, it’s theirs too. I’m just thankful to God, my family, my coaches and everybody who believed in me along the way. There is no place like home. Nothing feels better than representing my hometown, my culture, my family.”