Hawaii LB Linkin Apana commits to TCU, breaks down why he chose the Horned Frogs

Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha linebacker Linkin Apana has committed to TCU and broke down why he chose the Horned Frogs.

Apana visited TCU last weekend and was scheduled to check out Utah this weekend. He decided to cancel that trip and announced moments ago he would be playing his college ball at TCU.

“From the beginning TCU always felt different from the other colleges,” Apana said. “From the way the coaches coached and how they spoke last summer when they invited me into the head coaches office to give me an offer while FaceTiming my mom.

“I got injured and missed my junior season but throughout my injury process, coach (Ken) Wilson stuck with me. After the surgery, coach Wilson checked on me all the time during my recovery. A lot of schools backed off from me but TCU stayed by my side and that is something I’m very grateful for.”

Apana said academics played a role as well.

“I appreciate the tight knit program at TCU as well as the valuable education they offer,” Apana said. “It’s a really great opportunity to for me to continue my education and compete at the highest level of college football.

“Scheme wise, it’s a great fit as well. They like me as an off-ball linebacker and I’ll be able to rush the passer as well. I like the defense and overall, it’s a great fit. I was still going to visit Utah but I knew TCU was the right move and the place I was 100% comfortable at so I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time.”

Apana is a player we’ve had eyes on for awhile and really like a lot. We had a chance to see him two years ago at the Polynesian Bowl Combine and he really flashed for us.

He’s a versatile player who can move around, play in space and shows some natural pass rushing skill as well.