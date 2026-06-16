Hawaii OL Randolph Santiago committed to Washington State and broke down his decision

Kailua (Hawaii) offensive lineman Randolph Santiago has committed to Washington State and broke down why he chose the Cougars.

Washington State is on a nice run right now and has reeled in several commitments over the last few days. Santiago is the No. 6 rated player in Hawaii and committed to the Cougars after taking his official visit over the weekend.

“I’m very excited about my decision,” Santiago said. “Throughout my recruiting process, I met many different types of coaches and places but Washington State is the one that really stuck out to me.

“The biggest thing I was looking for in a school was having great relationships with the coaching staff. I really built a great bond at Washington State and not just me but my family as well. I really enjoyed meeting the entire staff and I’m very excited to call Washington State home.”

Santiago had a chance to really connect well with not just one but multiple members of the Cougars coaching staff.

“At first I was talking to Coach Eti, who’ the defensive line coach,” Santiago said. “From there, he started talking to the offensive line coaches, Coach Abercrombie and Coach Taufalele about me.

“I had a chance to talk with all three of them and they called me up to offer me scholarship. Coach Abercrombie kind of took over from there as my lead and we built a really good bond. He would call and text me all the time and our relationship really grew from there and I’m excited to play for him.”

Santiago said he immediately felt comfortable in Pullman.

“Coming from Hawaii, I really didn’t know how I would feel out there utill I took my visit,” Santiago said. “I loved it over there and I fell in love with the environment.

“The plan is for me to start out at offensive tackle but I could slide inside every once in awhile too. I’m just very excited about my decision, this is a great opportunity and I’m very thankful to be a Cougar.”