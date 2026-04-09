Heavily-recruited Nehemiah Ombati talks through contending schools

Shakopee (Minn.) defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati has three official visits set with one more to be set.

“I’ve got Michigan State and Missouri, Minnesota, and then I’m between Iowa and Nebraska right now for a date in July,” he said.

He spoke about each of those five programs and what has them in contention.

MICHIGAN STATE: “I think the relationship with Coach Debo (defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere) is kind of like the driving factor, but I have a pretty good relationship with the rest of the staff. Coming from Coach Debo’s perspective, he molded a guy that came from, literally, my high school (Deven Eastern), and now that dude’s going to get drafted. So, um, I think that’s a big factor and I think he’s a really good coach. I really like Michigan State.”

MISSOURI: “You can tell like everyone there is really rooted in their faith. And they’re just straight rolling. Like, watching them practicing the coach’s philosophy and seeing — like, there are not many D-line rooms I’ve been in where like the assistant D line coach is leading some of the film sessions, like, it’s a really big, but compact D-line room. They’re all really put together. A real big family, and along with that, Coach Drinkwitz is a great man. So… I like Mizzou a lot.”

MINNESOTA: “I’d say the thing about Minnesota is, like, it doesn’t really matter what schools you have, like, it’s like the home state, and I mean, even build on that too, it’s just, there’s a lot of dudes that had my build and had, what my tool set that came to Minnesota and build it really high on that. And I think Coach Robbins is kind of like that, um, diamond in the rough this year. I mean, even me and Devin talked on it, like he he feels the same way, like he thinks Coach Robbins can have a big year in the D line room. They got going and um, I think Minnesota’s a school that if I go there, my freshman year and really put my best foot forward and, you know, take everything day by day and really put in the work. Um, I think there’s possibly a possibility I could start earlier than later, but, um, I really, really like Minnesota.”

IOWA: “I think the thing about Iowa is they kind of just leave it all there and if you want to take it, you take it, right? They just got a commitment from a kid, Tommy [Riordan]. I think he’s going to be really good for them and that’s a dude that I can mix well with when I’m on the interior. but the thing about Iowa is, again, they just leave it all there. When I’m there on the visit, they don’t sugarcoat anything, and like we go over film, and it’s just like one of those schools where I know I could be a really good, impactful player in the long run. If I go to Iowa, they obviously could get me to the league.”

NEBRASKA: “Nebraska has a lot of stuff to offer for me, especially from a financial standpoint, but a technical standpoint, Coach Brown, really building with him. He really got into the depth in his D-line room and telling me about some of the guys they have. I do feel like going into college, I could be a guy like that. They show me so much love. I think right now, other than Minnesota, Nebraska has been on the phone with me like every single day and and that’s something you can’t take for granted. But, they don’t pressure me by any means. I think they’re coming to see me three times this month. So Nebraska really, it’s straight love over there. They’ve got an amazing fan base and it looks like they have an amazing brotherhood too there too. Definitely.. I just don’t see myself not taking Nebraska into account.”

Ombati says he grew up in Minnesota and there is some pull from family to be close by although he will still do what’s best for him in the end.

“There was a time where a Minnesota coach came in and my mom like said like eight different times that she wants me to go to Minnesota, but she knows I have some other schools I like,” Ombati said.

This being his mother’s first time through the process, he says they are navigating it all together as far as the calls, even his mother having to field contact from schools, but ultimately, his success is the most important goal.

“I tell her all the time — one day, she’s never going to have to work a day in her life,” he said.

Ombati added that Virginia Tech has been recruiting him more and he could visit them before spring practice is over.

He plans to make a commitment this summer after his officials.