High School Boys Basketball: How to Watch 2026 EYBL Scholastic Tournament

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – From Thursday to Sunday, Nike’s EYBL Scholastic League will have 12 teams compete at Riverview Park in North August, South Carolina, for the league’s championship. The league expanded this year to 20 teams, and only 12 qualified for this tournament. The event will run from March 12-15

The semifinals and final games, on Saturday and Sunday, will be shown on FS1 as countless Rivals150 players from the sophomore, junior, and senior classes will be playing in the event.

READ: EYBL Scholastic Tournament Day 1 Top Performers | Day 2 Top Performers

Let’s go through the rosters of the teams who made the Final Four of Nike’s EYBL Scholastic Playoffs and will be shown on FS1.

How to Watch 2026 EYBL Scholastic Tournament

Date: Saturday, Sunday, March 14-15

Time: First game tips on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Location: North Augusta, S.C.

TV Channel: FS1

Saturday, March 14

11:00 AM – Game 9 – CIA Bell Vista (AZ) vs. Spire Academy (OH) (FS1)

1:00 PM – Game 10 – Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. AZ Compass (AZ) (FS1)

Sunday, March 15

12:00 PM – Game 11 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 (FS1)

2026 EYBL Scholastic Tournament Players to Watch

CIA Bella Vista (Phoenix, AZ)

No. 1 – ‘26 4-star PG Miles Sadler (West Virginia)

No. 2 – ‘28 4-star PG Liam Mitakaro

No. 5 – ‘27 4-star SF Jalen White

No. 20 – ‘26 3-star C Amadou Seini

No. 21 – ‘27 4-star SG Lyris Robinson

No. 24 – ‘26 4-star SF Vaughan Karvala (Indiana)

No. 25 – ‘27 4-star C Paul Osoruyi

Spire Academy (Geneva, Ohio)

No. 0 – ‘26 4-star SF Tarris Bouie (Alabama)

No. 2 – ‘27 5-star SG King Gibson

No. 2 – ‘27 4-star PG Darrell Davis

No. 4 – ‘26 4-star SF Aiden Derkack (Providence)

No. 11 – ‘27 4-star C Charles Pur

No. 14 – ‘26 Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan (Iowa State)