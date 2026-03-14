High School Boys Basketball: How to Watch 2026 EYBL Scholastic Tournament
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – From Thursday to Sunday, Nike’s EYBL Scholastic League will have 12 teams compete at Riverview Park in North August, South Carolina, for the league’s championship. The league expanded this year to 20 teams, and only 12 qualified for this tournament. The event will run from March 12-15
The semifinals and final games, on Saturday and Sunday, will be shown on FS1 as countless Rivals150 players from the sophomore, junior, and senior classes will be playing in the event.
READ: EYBL Scholastic Tournament Day 1 Top Performers | Day 2 Top Performers
Let’s go through the rosters of the teams who made the Final Four of Nike’s EYBL Scholastic Playoffs and will be shown on FS1.
How to Watch 2026 EYBL Scholastic Tournament
Date: Saturday, Sunday, March 14-15
Time: First game tips on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
Location: North Augusta, S.C.
TV Channel: FS1
Top 10
- 1New
Bracketology
Friday resets bubble, top seeds
- 2Hot
Wes Miller
Cincinnati fires head coach
- 3
Kansas State
Lands next head coach
- 4
Automatic Bid Tracker
March Madness tickets punched
- 5Trending
NCAA rebuffs Big Ten
SEC, ACC, Big12 back punishment
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Saturday, March 14
11:00 AM – Game 9 – CIA Bell Vista (AZ) vs. Spire Academy (OH) (FS1)
1:00 PM – Game 10 – Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. AZ Compass (AZ) (FS1)
Sunday, March 15
12:00 PM – Game 11 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 (FS1)
2026 EYBL Scholastic Tournament Players to Watch
CIA Bella Vista (Phoenix, AZ)
No. 1 – ‘26 4-star PG Miles Sadler (West Virginia)
No. 2 – ‘28 4-star PG Liam Mitakaro
No. 5 – ‘27 4-star SF Jalen White
No. 20 – ‘26 3-star C Amadou Seini
No. 21 – ‘27 4-star SG Lyris Robinson
No. 24 – ‘26 4-star SF Vaughan Karvala (Indiana)
No. 25 – ‘27 4-star C Paul Osoruyi
Spire Academy (Geneva, Ohio)
No. 0 – ‘26 4-star SF Tarris Bouie (Alabama)
No. 2 – ‘27 5-star SG King Gibson
No. 2 – ‘27 4-star PG Darrell Davis
No. 4 – ‘26 4-star SF Aiden Derkack (Providence)
No. 11 – ‘27 4-star C Charles Pur
No. 14 – ‘26 Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan (Iowa State)