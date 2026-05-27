His dream came true: DL Waylon Wooten commits to Georgia

Waylon Wooten never really hid what Georgia meant to him.

The Loganville (Ga.) Grayson defensive lineman grew up wearing Georgia football uniforms as a kid, camped in Athens for years and built relationships with the Bulldogs long before the recruiting spotlight fully arrived. After national offers, countless visits and years as one of the more recognizable names on the recruiting trail, Wooten decided to stay home and commit to Kirby Smart’s program.

“It means a lot to me to stay home and play for Georgia,” Wooten told Rivals. “They valued me and took my family in from the beginning.

“I’ve been going up there since camps in eighth grade. The relationship I have with Coach Kirby and Coach Tray Scott is a great one-on-one situation. They are great guys, they offered me early, and I love how they value me.”

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For Wooten, this commitment goes far beyond football.

“Georgia was always my dream school. I have pictures as a baby running around with Georgia stuff on. This is where I have always wanted to go. It is a great place, they have top coaches and it feels right for me.”

Wooten has visited Athens so many times he lost count. He saw multiple practices this spring, he attended multiple games last season, and he loves what he gets to be a part of in Athens.

“That aggressive defensive style stands out every time. Georgia goes so hard, and that is the type of environment I want to be in. I love how they attack people on defense and how the D-line comes out their hips, gets off blocks and makes tackles. It is all about getting better at Georgia.

“It is the environment I want to be in and it feels like home.”

The staff played a big role in Wooten’s decision

Smart’s coaching style fits exactly what Wooten wants.

“I love how Coach Kirby values me,” Wooten said. “He tells me all the time that nothing is going to be given to you. You’ve got to put your head down and go to work.”

Watching Smart operate during practices only reinforced that feeling.

“That’s how I love to be coached,” Wooten said. “That’s how you attack the day every day. He has great energy.”

Defensive line coach Tray Scott may have been the biggest factor of all.

“My relationship with Coach Scott is one of the main reasons I chose Georgia over Ohio State and the other schools. I love how he’s a technician of the game. Everything has to be done with technique.”

The trust between the two continues running deep.

“Our relationship is so tight. Coach Scott showed me how real he was with me. He showed me he had a real plan for me and how he could develop me into a year-one player.”

The opportunity to compete early also played a major role in the decision.

“They showed me how I can come in as a freshman, get a role and play,” Wooten said. “I believe in my skills. I feel like I could’ve gone anywhere and made it to the league, but staying home was the best thing for me.”

Now the process is over.

“I am only taking one official visit — to Georgia,” he said. “I’m a Bulldog.”