Hoosier State four-star edge Chris Wilson commits to West Virginia

Yorktown (Ind.) High Rivals300 edge rusher Chris Wilson says he has committed to West Virginia.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Wilson chose to play for Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers over an offer list that also included Iowa State, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati and Auburn.

“What made WVU right for me was the people and the relationships I built with the coaching staff,” Wilson said. “It felt like a place where I could develop both on and off the field.”

Wilson checks in as the nation’s No. 14 edge and No. 153 prospect overall in the Rivals300. He becomes commit No. 16 for West Virginia in the 2027 recruiting class.

“The head coach just got a new deal and the d-line coach has developed a lot of NFL guys so it excites me to get there and start getting developed by them,” Wilson said.

As a junior, Wilson had 25 tackles, seven stops for loss, four sacks and 11 more quarterback hurries. He forced a fumble, had an interception and deflected four passes.