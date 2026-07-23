Hoosiers beats blue bloods for elite 2028 QB Lukas Prock: 'Indiana is the best spot for me'

Lukas Prock has found his future home.

The four-star quarterback from Princeton (N.J.) Hun School has committed to Indiana, giving Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers one of the nation’s premier signal-callers in the 2028 class.

Prock, who ranks No. 68 in the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking, chose Indiana over finalists Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State after a recruiting battle that accelerated throughout the summer.

Originally planning to wait until after his junior season, Prock ultimately decided there was no reason to delay once he became convinced Bloomington was the right fit.

“I kind of got serious about it the last month or so,” Prock told Rivals. “I started to cut things down and lock in with a school so I wouldn’t have to worry about it. I didn’t want to rush it, and I don’t think it’s rushed at all.”

“After conversations with my family, the decision became clear. We came to the conclusion that Indiana is the best spot for me and my future.”

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When Prock released his top five earlier this month, Indiana was firmly in the mix, but the Hoosiers continued separating themselves down the stretch.

“I’d say maybe a week or so after I put out my top five, they were the one showing the most consistent love and really being there for me this whole time,” Prock said. “That definitely showed a lot compared to the other programs. I think that’s really what separated them.”

Cignetti and Sunseri were big factors in Prock’s decision

Prock’s confidence in Indiana extends beyond relationships.

He believes Cignetti has built a sustainable winner.

“I fully trust that Coach Cignetti is going to put his guys in the right position to succeed,” Prock said. “That’s what I’m looking for.”

The quarterback also believes Indiana’s recent success is only the beginning.

“I actually do think they can sustain it. That’s a big part of why I’m committing. I see the future, and I think Coach Cignetti can keep that standard there no matter who’s in the building.”

Rather than relying exclusively on the transfer portal, Prock sees Indiana building its foundation through high school recruiting.

“They want to build from the ground up,” he said. “The stability is definitely there.”

While Cignetti’s vision stood out, Tino Sunseri played an equally important role in securing the commitment.

“He was huge,” Prock said. “When I first met him a few months ago, he immediately jumped off as very energetic and very interested in me.”

A meeting during his June visit reinforced that feeling.

“I love the way his mind works. He did a great job breaking down complicated stuff and making it easy for me to learn. I feel like he’s going to be a great teacher for me in the future, and I’m fired up to work with him every day.”

Prock saw no reason to wait

As quarterbacks around the country began committing earlier than expected, Prock realized he had already found everything he wanted.

“My thought process was, if I feel comfortable enough and the staff feels the same way, then what’s the point of waiting?” he said. “There’s no spot I’d rather be than Indiana, so why would I wait for somebody else to take that opportunity?”

Indiana’s recent rise under Cignetti also made the decision even easier.

“What they did this year just shows what’s possible there and what’s possible with Coach Cignetti,” Prock said. “I’m fired up to be a part of it.”

With Prock now on board, Indiana lands one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 cycle and continues building momentum on the recruiting trail under Cignetti and Sunseri.