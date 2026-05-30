Houston adds commitment from 2027 OT Sonny Mullen

Houston has received a commitment from Troy (Texas) offensive tackle Sonny Mullen, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

The 6-foot-8, 285-pounder chose the Cougars over offers from Oklahoma State, TCU and Kansas State, among others. Mullen is in town for his official visit this weekend.

“It felt like one big family here,” Mullen told Spiegelman about his decision. “All the coaches I met were super nice and friendly. I felt like I fit in pretty well with the players.”

“To me it seemed as if I had known them for a while and we were just catching up. The atmosphere here is just something that I haven’t felt anywhere else. I just got that feeling that this is the right place to continue my academic and athletic career.”

The towering trench monster joins a class that ranks inside the top 50 of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Mullen is commit No. 9 for head coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars.

Mullen is the first offensive lineman to join the Big 12 program’s haul this cycle. He’s also the seventh in-state recruit to choose Houston.

Mont Belvieu (Texas) Barbers Hill four-star defensive lineman Raiden Cook remains the top-ranked commit in the class, checking in as the No. 310 recruit and No. 31 DL in the nation. He’s been committed since Feb. 3 and remains in the mix despite other schools keeping contact.

Other top commits in the class include: Newton (Texas) three-star running back KJ Porter, Houston Cy Ranch three-star quarterback Braden Baker, Baton Rouge (La.) Central three-star wide receiver Marcus Watson, Houston C.E. King three-star WR Braylon Lane and Ruston (La.) three-star WR Josiah Morgan.

An updated look at Houston’s class with Mullen in the fold can be seen here.