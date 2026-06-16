Houston keeps 4-star CB Kam Roberson home: 'Coach Fritz is building something strong'

Houston is assembling another star-studded recruiting class.

After a run of double-digit commitments to open the month, the Cougars landed another signature addition.

Four-star cornerback Kam Roberson committed to Houston on Tuesday, choosing to stay home over opportunities at Vanderbilt, Kentucky, TCU, and others.

Houston has been trending in the right direction with one of the nation’s top 2027 prospects out of Cy Springs for long stretches of his recruitment.

“I knew Houston was the choice when I saw how good Coach (Marcus) Trice is with development,” Roberson told Rivals. “His style fits me, and I know he can grow my game. Houston was also consistent from the day they offered me. They never switched up, and that showed me it was the right fit.”

“Even though I’m originally from Louisiana, Houston feels like home now,” he continued. “I’ve built strong bonds here, and playing in this city still excites me. My game fits what Houston wants — a long, physical corner who can cover, and I get to keep growing in a place that supports me.”

The Cougars are surging in the national recruiting rankings.

Willie Fritz and co. moved inside the top-50 with a strong start to June, with the arrow pointing up after the addition of Roberson.

“Houston made me feel like a priority by staying on me every day and keeping it real,” he said. “They showed me I’m part of their plan. Coach Fritz is building something strong, and you can feel the program going up. I want to be part of that.”