Houston lands commitment from 2027 safety Tavon Bolden

Houston is red-hot on the recruiting trail and added more star power on Sunday.

Within hours of wrapping up his official visit, touted safety Tavon Bolden declared for the Cougars.

“Houston was the right choice for me because of just the culture there, they make everyone that comes in feel like family every time I’ve been there,” Bolden told Rivals.

“This weekend just confirmed that it was the right thing to do, just by meeting with Coach (Willie) Fritz. He is a real, good, down-to-earth person. What is exciting about my future at Houston is that I would have the chance to play early and showcase my talents next spring.”

Houston edged past Arizona State for the Humble (Texas) Atascocita standout.

Bolden has had numerous interactions with Fritz and position coach PJ Hall over the course of multiple visits this spring and again this weekend.

“I fit in really well with what they do on defense,” Bolden continued. “Just all the coaches and players there, they have a good bond and make everyone feel like family. They’re making me feel like this is the place I need to be.”