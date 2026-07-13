How a meal at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles helped sway 4-star Khalil Terry to UCLA

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Over plates of chicken and waffles, UCLA safeties coach Anthony DiMichele was getting to know Khalil Terry.

The four-star from Tustin, Calif., was committed to Notre Dame but was wavering on his choice and the new Bruins’ coaching staff was aggressively coming after him, making Terry a major priority.

At Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles, DiMichele laid it out plainly.

“The first time me and D-Mic had a conversation was at Roscoe’s,” Terry said Saturday at The Battle At The Beach tournament. “He said he’d stay there all night to get me.

“Honestly, that stuck with me. More and more we started talking and he just showed so much love.

“They just showed so much love it was like, why not show love back to UCLA?”

So that’s what Terry did.

As there were some coaching changes in South Bend and Terry was warming up to the new UCLA coaching staff, he started thinking more and more about the Bruins.

Then the Tustin standout started taking trips to Westwood to get more comfortable. He loved it every time he was around the new staff and the players.

“That meeting (with DiMichele) was amazing,” Terry said.

“I was really starting to think about it and I went to go see a practice and I felt how different it was and you could just tell things were definitely changing.”

First-year coach Bob Chesney set the bar high immediately in Westwood even if Terry – and others – weren’t really well-versed in Chesney’s history at James Madison and beyond.

“Just his winning culture,” Terry said. “I know what he’s bringing to UCLA and UCLA is just a great place.

“I had no clue (about James Madison football). I did know they got in (the College Football Playoff) over Notre Dame. That’s the only thing I remember and I was like, whoa, when they got in because I was committed (to the Irish).”

There has been some talk recently from Tustin teammate – and Oklahoma commit – Taven Epps that he’s not going to stop trying to flip Terry to the Sooners.

But it’s going to be virtually impossible. His love for UCLA is through the roof.

“Just all the energy and the juice they bring and I could tell they love football,” Terry said. “It just attracted me and I could tell they’re building something special.

“I’m really chill. I’m locked in.”