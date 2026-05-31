Hybrid TE Luke Karby commits to Duyke, breaks down his decision

Mission Viejo (Calif.) tight end Luke Karby committed to Duke and broke down his decision.

After moving up his official visit date from June to this weekend, there was plenty of buzz Duke was in a good position to land Karby. That’s exactly how it played out as the Blue Devils picked up one of the more versatile pass catchers out West.

“I’m very excited about my decision,” Karby said. “I know Duke is the place where I can develop as a person and a player.

“At Duke, I can play my best football and set myself up for a great future. It’s a really a blessing for me to be in this position.”

Karby has the versatility to play multiple spots in an offense.

“They want to use my athletic ability and let me stretch the field and make plays that I make daily,” Darby said. “They want to use me in the blocking game as well and create mismatches in the receiving game so I love the fit.”

Karby had official visits lined up to Colorado State and Oregon State but had decided to shut it down and will not take any more trips.

“I saw everything I needed to see at Duke,” Karby said. “They have shown me nothing but constant love and confirmation I can come here and do my thing.

“This weekend showed me everything I needed to know about how much I’m going to enjoy being here. I know I’m going to be able to come to Duke and work hard to be the best player I can be.”

Karby is a player we like a lot as a jumbo receiver. He’s a hybrid who plays more receiver now but has the frame to easily bulk up and move to tight end at the college level.

He runs well and had a strong showing at the recent Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles. He was a standout at the Diablos College Showcase back earlier in the month and put up solid numbers as a junior with 42 catches for 612 yards and two touchdowns.