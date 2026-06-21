'I want to be part of a special group': CB Darrius White commits to Alabama

For Darrius White, the decision became simple long before announcement day.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back from Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside almost committed to Alabama earlier this spring, then sent July 4 for his commitment date, but he realized that there was no reason to wait.

“Why wait when I know what I’m doing?” White told Rivals. “I’ve been knowing it was Alabama for a while. Even though I had other schools on me hard, Bama just came different. It seemed like I’m wanted there.”

White considered several programs throughout the process, with Cincinnati and Tennessee providing the stiffest competition, but Alabama consistently separated itself.

“The relationship I have had since day one has been great. They recruited me hard from the beginning, and I feel like it’s the environment for me. The DB room is full of players I want to be around. I want to be part of a special group like that.”

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The Peach State standout has visited Tuscaloosa more than five times, and every trip reinforced his confidence in the Crimson Tide.

“Everybody showed me love down there, even the players,” White said. “Every time I’m there, I feel like I’m home. It doesn’t feel like anywhere else.”

A major factor in the commitment was his relationship with defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist.

“From day one, Coach Mo said we were going to build something special,” White said. “Ever since then, we’ve been building something special. I probably talk to Coach Mo more than anybody. The connection we have is amazing, and I feel like he’s the coach I want to play for over the next three or four years.”

White also likes the direction Kalen DeBoer has taken the program.

“I love the program Coach DeBoer is building,” he said. “I know he’s not Nick Saban, but it’s going to be different in a good way. I like the way he coaches and the staff he’s put together. Alabama is going to be great soon.”

When asked what stood out most about Alabama in the end, White quickly pointed to three things.

“The way they produce defensive backs, the whole Alabama environment and the people,” he said. “The people down there are the kind of people I want to be around.”