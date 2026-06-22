Illinois edges past TCU to add commitment from 2027 WR Brody Knowles: 'They've been trending in the right direction'

After navigating a rigid official visit schedule, Brody Knowles has locked in his decision.

The playmaker from Southlake (Texas) Carroll committed to Illinois on Monday, days after wrapping up his official visit to Champagne.

The Fighting Illini edged past TCU and Arkansas for the three-star WR, who loves his fit within Bret Bielema’s program.

“They have an amazing program there and over the last couple of years, they’ve really been trending in the right direction,” Knowles told Rivals after returning from his official visit.

“Coach (Justin) Stepp, Coach (Barry) Lunney, and Coach B are such great people, and they always showed me so much love,” Knowles said. “Really showed me the family vibe they have up there. Stepp’s development and record are basically like no other, and my ultimate goal is to play in the NFL.”

Stepp has been recruiting the Dallas Metroplex pass-catcher for years and has had Illinois right in the thick of this recruitment throughout the spring.

TCU was also a factor with Knowles, who enjoyed his time at Arkansas earlier this month.

Illinois adds a vertical threat who amassed 816 yards receiving with seven touchdowns as a junior last fall. Knowles averaged north of 22 yards per catch.

“Coach B and Lunney have also put a lot of players in the league, too. The race was super tight, and I loved all three schools. Great coaches and people at all three of them,” he said.