'I’m going where I’m wanted': CB Kelvin Millington Commits to South Carolina

Kelvin Millington found exactly what he was looking for in Columbia.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound cornerback has committed to South Carolina after narrowing his recruitment to the Gamecocks and Virginia Tech, giving Shane Beamer another significant addition to his secondary.

For Millington, one coach ultimately made the difference.

“Probably the number one reason would be the position coach, Coach Gray,” he said. “He has an amazing track record of putting tall, long defensive backs like myself into the league, and I’m hoping to be his next one.”

Torrian Gray‘s reputation as both a recruiter and developer stood out throughout the process.

“When I get there, he’s already going to be helping me install stuff. He’s going to Zoom with me. He loves football so much. He’s fully invested in the players and fully invested in the team. You’re not going to find another coach like that.”

Gray’s role as co-defensive coordinator also appealed to the rangy defensive back’s versatility.

“With my position flexibility, it works perfectly with their scheme,” he said. “Maybe I’ll play safety, maybe I’ll play corner, maybe I’ll play nickel. They have me starting at corner, but if they need me somewhere else, I can do that too.”

Head coach Shane Beamer also made a lasting impression too.

“I really love Coach Beamer,” Millington said. “He understands where I came from and can relate to my background. I could see him being a really good mentor to me. He is the kind of coach I want to play for.”

Beyond football, Millington appreciated the energy and the feeling around the program.

“When I was there, it was all about having fun while playing football,” he said. “We were competing and having a blast.

“I have been there twice, and it really feels like a home away from home. Everybody up there loves South Carolina, and they treat their players like NFL players.”

Virginia Tech was the biggest competition, and the official visit cemented his decision.

“I had a really strong feeling in my gut that this was the spot,” Millington said. “Even after the official visit, they kept checking in and reaching out literally every single day. They really wanted me to be there.”

That consistency mattered.

“I’m not going to go someplace that doesn’t want me,” he said. “I’m going to go where I’m wanted, not tolerated.”