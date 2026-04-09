In-state 2028 QB Knox Annis commits to Miami, talks decision to play for Mario Cristobal

Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin 2028 quarterback Knox Annis has committed to Miami.

The in-state passer chooses to play for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes over an offer list that also includes Auburn, Boston College, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Northwestern and Wake Forest.

“What made Miami right for me is the relationship I had with the staff,” Annis said. “The pro-readiness from the quarterback position sending quarterbacks to the league.”

From offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson to Cristobal, the terrific season the Hurricanes just had and the history of the program, Annis is excited to help this footbal team compete for championships for years to come.

“Coach Dawson as a person he’s amazing person and the offense he runs is an offense I think I fit in very well,” Annis said. “Coach Cristobal is a fired up person and great competitor and I want to play for him.

Annis visited last week leading up to the Spring Splash. He camped in Coral Gables last summer and the staff started to fall in love with him then.

“I’ve went a lot of places and there is not any place like Miami,” Annis said.

Miami will continue to recruit other quarterbacks in the 2028 cycle potentially taking two but Cristobal, Dawson and company are ecstatic to have Annis in the fold.

As a sophomore Annis completed over 60 percent of his passes for 2,203 yards and 22 touchdowns with another 330 rushing yards and a score. He is commit No. 1 for Miami in the 2028 class.