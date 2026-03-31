In-State CB Zachary Gleason commits to Penn State: 'It just felt right'

Penn State kept one of its own home — and beat out a strong group of contenders to do it.

Zachary Gleason, a cornerback out of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic has committed to the Nittany Lions over programs like Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Michigan State and a few others, giving the in-state program a key addition in the secondary.

For Gleason, the decision centered on fit, relationships and the direction of the program under new head coach Matt Campbell.

“It just felt right,” Gleason told Rivals. “Being close to home and having my family there means a lot to me.”

That proximity combined with Penn State’s culture — something Gleason emphasized repeatedly — helped separate the Nittany Lions from the rest of his options.

“The culture stood out right away,” he said. “They expect a lot, but they also take care of their players. It’s a place where you’re going to grow on and off the field.”

Campbell’s arrival and the message he’s brought to the program also played a major role in the decision.

“Coach Campbell is building something special,” Gleason said. “You can feel the energy and the expectations. He wants guys who are going to lead and do things the right way.”

That vision aligned closely with what Gleason was looking for throughout the process.

“They have a standard, and everybody is held to it,” he said. “That’s the type of program I want to be part of.”

The way the staff recruited him — consistent, honest and relationship-driven — ultimately sealed the decision.

“They kept it real with me the whole time,” Gleason said. “The whole staff made me feel like a priority.”

Gleason is excited about his future in Happy Valley

Penn State also laid out a clear development plan, showing Gleason how he fits into the defensive scheme and what his future could look like in Happy Valley.

“They showed me how I fit and what I can become,” he said. “That meant a lot. I grew up following Penn State, and that was my dream school, so this commitment is exciting.”

Despite strong pushes from other programs, staying in-state and playing for a staff he trusts won out.

“It came down to where I felt the most comfortable,” Gleason said. “Penn State checked all the boxes for me.”

Now committed, Gleason is turning his focus toward the future and building with the program.

“I’m locked in,” he said. “Coach Campbell wants me to come in, be a leader for this class, and I am excited about that. He is a great coach, he wants guys that fit, and I’m ready to get to work and be part of what they’re building.”