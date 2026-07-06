In-state DB Kamauri Whitfield commits to Florida: 'Coach Sumrall is taking the Gators to the top'

Kamauri Whitfield gave Tennessee his pledge early in the cycle, but once he reopened his recruitment, Florida made sure history would not repeat itself.

The versatile defensive back from Orlando (Fla.) The First Academy committed to Florida, giving the Gators another major in-state recruiting win after holding off strong pushes from Nebraska and Oregon.

Florida had been involved in Whitfield’s recruitment before his Tennessee commitment, but the arrival of head coach Jon Sumrall in December changed everything. Sumrall immediately identified Whitfield as one of the program’s top priorities, and the Gators never backed off.

After Whitfield decommitted from Tennessee earlier this year, Florida intensified its pursuit. Sumrall took a hands-on approach, building a strong relationship with the blue-chip defensive back, while Chris Collins and other assistants also played significant roles throughout the process.

“They just kept pushing from day one, even when I was committed to Tennessee,” Whitfield told Rivals. “Florida wanted me. They talked to me a lot, they always reached out to me and the coaches made sure I felt like a top priority.”

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Nebraska mounted a serious challenge, while Oregon also spent time atop Whitfield’s board during the process. But Florida never faded from contention.

“There were some points where Nebraska was above. Then there were some points where Oregon was above. It was just going back and forth, really. Florida never really left the conversation though.

“I really knew I was going to Florida since my official visit. I wanted to make sure and finish my visits, but I knew. That visit gave me that feeling. The coaches were great, and when I left that visit, I knew Florida was the school.”

Relationships ultimately separated the Gators from the rest of the field.

Sumrall personally recruited Whitfield throughout the process, frequently calling, FaceTiming and even watching training sessions while offering coaching points.

“He was the main recruiter. He used to call my phone every day, FaceTime me, call me while I was training, have me send videos after and coach me already.

“It made me feel like I could come in and be the face of the program. Having the head coach recruit me the way he did showed me a lot. He was always there. Coach Sumrall really put a lot of time into getting me.”

The Orlando standout believes in the new head coach.

“Coach Sumrall is taking the Gators to the top. He knows how to win. He has that attitude. The energy is there, he is getting the players, and Florida will be back top very soon.”

Whitfield also credited Florida’s culture and vision under its new coaching staff as major reasons for choosing the Gators.

“It just feels like home. Being around people that just want to win. That whole new coaching staff bought in, and they always put time and effort into the players.”

Keeping one of the state’s top defensive backs home was a major objective for Florida, and after months of relentless recruiting, the Gators accomplished exactly that by flipping a former Tennessee commitment and beating out Nebraska and Oregon for Whitfield’s pledge.

“It just feels like home,” Whitfield said. “Being around people who just want to win. That whole new coaching staff bought in, and they’re always putting time and effort into the players.”