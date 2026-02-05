In-state OL Brady Hull first to commit to Will Stein at Kentucky in 2027 class

Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County offensive lineman Brady Hull announced his commitment to Kentucky on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Hull chose to play for new head coach Will Stein and the Wildcats over South Carolina, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin and several others.

Hull becomes the first pledge of the Stein era in the 2027 cycle.

“What excites me most is the direction Kentucky football is headed,” Hull told Rivals. “Coach Stein has a clear vision built on development, accountability, and competing at the highest level in the SEC. You can feel the energy around the program and the belief in what they’re building. It’s about doing things the right way, developing players on and off the field, and winning together.

“That’s something I want to be a part of!”

Hull is excited to be part of this Kentucky football resurgence.

“The relationships with the coaching staff, the vision for the program, and the opportunity to develop on and off the field,” he rattled off. “Being an in-state kid definitely made it even more special.”

The Rivals Industry tabs Hull as the nation’s No. 45 interior offensive lineman. He visited Lexington in the middle of January and said at the time Kentucky would be tough to beat.

Now he’s in the fold.

“What continues to excite me about Coach Stein and Kentucky is the vision they have and how clear they are about development,” Hull said at the time. “Coach Stein is genuine, detailed and very intentional about relationships. The way he and Coach (Cutter) Leftwich and Coach (Derek) Warehime explained how I fit into what they’re building really stood out.”