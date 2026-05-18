In-state WR Branden Sharpe on choosing Indiana: 'That winning culture is something I want'

Indiana landed a commitment from one of the state’s top playmakers on Monday as Brownsburg (Ind.) High receiver Branden Sharpe announced his pledge to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers during a live broadcast on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Sharpe chose IU over his other finalists in Purdue, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt.

“I would say the relationships I built with the coaches and the winning a National Championship,” Sharpe said. “coming from a program that’s won two state championships, that winning culture is something I want to be around and I can see myself in that system.”

As a junior Sharpe racked up 1,386 all-purpose yards with 1,143 of them receiving. He scored 15 touchdowns en route to that second-straight state championship. He becomes commits No. 7 for Indiana in the 2027 recruiting class.

“Also the fanbase the way they support them,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe visited Indiana numerous times during his process including games in the fall and recent spring practices.

“I’d say a lot fires me up about them,” Sharpe recently said. “Obviously their coaching staff develops players. I think they had 13 players drafted, something insane like that. So the way they develop players and their offensive scheme getting their players in space and giving them an opportunity to make plays is something I see myself in.

“The way they hound their players and want them to be better. Their efficient with their practices. Everything from their lifts to their practices and meetings, everything is all organized.”

Rivals ranks Sharpe as the No. 68 receiver in the country and No. 13 prospect regardless of position in the state. Other offers included West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Houston, Northwestern and Boston College.