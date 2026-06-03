Indiana adds four-star RB Dajon Talley-Rhodes to exciting 2027 recruiting class

Washington (DC) St. John’s Rivals four-star running back Dajon Talley-Rhodes announced his commitment to Indiana on Wednesday during a live broadcast on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

Talley-Rhodes chose to play for head coach Curt Cignetti and the defending National Champs over an offer list that also included Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State and Washington.

“They truly made me feel like part of the family,” Talley-Rhodes said. “Like I’m not there just to fill the depth chart!

“Their campus is beautiful, everyone their is so welcoming. The players maintain the culture just as much as the coaches. It’s truly just competition and who’s gonna want it the most and thats something I truly believe in.”

Rivals ranks Talley-Rhodes as the nation’s No. 25 running back. As a junior he rushed for 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Talley-Rhodes is commit No. 11 for Indiana in the 2027 recruiting class.

“They feel like a true family I felt the love,” Tally-Rhodes said. “I felt welcomed like I was family as soon as I got there.”