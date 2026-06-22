Indiana flips 2027 linebacker Cain Brackney away from UCLA

The defending champs are picking up steam midway through the summer.

On Monday, Indiana flipped 2027 three-star LB Cain Brackney away from Big Ten rival UCLA.

The nation’s No. 77 linebacker by way of Tulsa (Okla.) Bixby High School also entertained Michigan before ultimately flipping his commitment to the Hoosiers.

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“I’m excited to see how the defending national champions run their program!” Brackney told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong before his official visit to Bloomington. “Can’t wait to sit down with Coach Haines and talk some ball and what development he sees for me at Indiana!”

That championship mentality certainly moved the needle for one of the nation’s most productive defenders out of the Sooner State.

As a junior last fall, Brackney racked up 102 tackles with 12 stops for loss, two hurries and two sacks with a forced fumble and interception.

Check back with Rivals for more coverage.