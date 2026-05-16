Indiana lands commitment from 2027 CB Rico Jackson

Upper Marlboro (Md.) Quince Orchard three-star cornerback Rico Jackson has committed to Indiana, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Hoosiers over Wisconsin, Pitt and Virginia Tech, among others.

Jackson is the No. 117 cornerback and No. 26 player in Maryland in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He checks in as the the No. 1,242 recruit overall.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is in Bloomington this weekend on an official visit. He’s headed back to the Free State as the latest pledge for head coach Curt Cignetti and the reigning National Champions.

Jackson is commit No. 5 for Indiana this cycle. The Big Ten program is working to find some momentum on the recruiting trail heading into the heart of OV season.

IU’s class sits at No. 39 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s good for No. 13 in the Big Ten.

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Of the five commits in the mix for the Hoosiers, three are defensive back prospects. Jackson now flanks Cincinnati Princeton four-star CB Monsanna Torbert and Louisville CAL three-star safety Garyon Hobbs.

Torbert headlines the class as the No. 118 recruit and No. 16 CB in the nation. He pledged to Indiana during the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10.

“It was just like family,” Torbert told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about his decision. “I got offered by Indiana eight months ago and I talked to Indiana every day since that day. They took a chance on me early in my recruitment. It wasn’t a hard decision.”

“Coach Cignetti’s got the urge and passion to win,” he added. “When you want to win and that’s the only you care about, players at Indiana don’t care about their NIL, they’re hungry and they want to win.”

Last summer, Indiana found its QB of the cycle early. Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South three-star quarterback Jameson Purcell has been pledged since last July and he’s now the No. 33 QB in the cycle.

As a junior for Maine South, Purcell threw for over 2,800 yards and 28 touchdowns, completing 62 percent of his pass attempts. He also rushed for 10 scores and more than 250 yards, per MaxPreps. He’ll be in Los Angeles later this month to compete in the Elite 11 Finals.

Michigan City (Ind.) three-star offensive tackle Jeremiah Jones is the lone in-state commit in the class thus far. IU will hope that eventually changes, however. The Hoosiers are now trending for Indianapolis Lawrence North Five-Star Plus+ wide receiver Monshun Sales, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Sales is the nation’s No. 7 overall prospect and No. 1 receiver.