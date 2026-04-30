Indiana QB commit Jameson Purcell invited to Elite 11 Finals

Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South three-star quarterback Jameson Purcell is headed to Los Angeles.

The Indiana commit was announced as an Elite 11 Finalist on Thursday afternoon. He competed at the latest E11 Regional in New York and impressed despite not landing the finals invitation during the event.

Purcell and three-star QB Ryan Rakowski were both invited on Thursday. They become the 17th and 18th passers to land an invite to the illustrious event. The updated roster can be seen here.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the end of May and beginning of June.

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Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Rankings, including five of the top six players at the position.

As a junior for Maine South, Purcell threw for over 2,800 yards and 28 touchdowns, completing 62 percent of his pass attempts. He also rushed for 10 scores and more than 250 yards, per MaxPreps.

Purcell is locked in with Indiana

The 6-foot-1.5, 200-pounder committed to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers last summer on July 21. As the Big Ten program climbed the top of the mountain, the signal-caller stayed locked in and is excited about the future in Bloomington.

Purcell took his official visit to IU over the weekend:

“My favorite time of the OV was spending three hours in the quarterback room with Coach Tino Sunseri and my parents and how in-depth their whole staff went into how to make me a starter at the school and how they view me as their future QB,” he told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “The path they laid out was really exciting to me and I went away from the weekend knowing that I made the right decision to commit to IU and felt embraced by the whole program throughout the weekend.”

“Another highlight was being at the spring game Thursday night and showing the NFL Draft on the Jumbotron. Fernando Mendoza getting drafted No. 1 the place went crazy.”

Purcell is the No. 486 overall prospect and No. 32 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 20 player in Illinois.