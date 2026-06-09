Indianapolis safety Keontay Toomer commits to Louisville Cardinals

Indianapolis Ben Davis three-star safety Keontay Toomer has committed to Louisville, he announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Toomer is coming off his official visit with the Cardinals and is now in the boat for head coach Jeff Brohm and Co. Purdue, Mizzou, Cincinnati and Indiana were other programs in play for the defensive back.

Toomer is the No. 108 safety and No. 17 player in Indiana in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He checks in as the No. 1,007 prospect overall.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

The 6-foot, 185-pounder becomes commit No. 17 for the Cards this cycle, adding to a class that currently ranks 25th nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Toomer is one of many coveted defensive back recruits that’s locked in with the ACC program this year.

As a junior for Ben Davis, one of the top high school football programs in Indiana, Toomer stacked up 95 total tackles across 10 games, according to MaxPreps. He’ll be one of the top defensive recruits in the Hoosier State as a senior this fall.

More on Louisville recruiting

There’s now seven prospects in Louisville’s class that rank as a safety, cornerback or athlete, according to the Rivals scouting and rankings team.

The overall class headliner is Louisville Trinity four-star cornerback Allen Evans, the nation’s No. 122 prospect and No. 17 CB. Evans committed during the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10.

“I feel like Coach Brohm is a great coach,” Evans told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about choosing Louisville. “He puts his guys in position to be successful. I feel like he knows a lot about college ball and getting guys to the next level and I feel he can help me accomplish my goal in the future of playing in the NFL.”

Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph four-star D’Angelo White and Lithonia (Ga.) four-star AJ Tillman are both of the “athlete” variety and could line up on either side of the ball at the next level. White committed one day after Evans and is the No. 8 recruit in Ohio.

Checking in at wide receiver, Louisville CAL four-star Ja’Hyde Brown and Cincinnati Withrow four-star Chuck Alexander Jr. are the No. 54 and 54 prospects at the position in the cycle. Brown was a former Indiana commit and locked in with the Cards at the end of March, while Alexander has been in the class since November.

Other notable commits in the class include: Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station three-star safety Jordan Haskins, Cincinnati Taft three-star Josiah Pouncy, Charlotte Corvian Community three-star defensive lineman Jesiah Fields, Louisville Trinity three-star DL Sebastian Blue and Reading (Pa.) Wilson three-star running back Justice Hardy.