Iowa State staff, scheme help land EDGE Leslie Woodson

Iowa State has landed Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side EDGE Leslie Woodson.

Woodson was a great eval by the Cyclones as he was still under the radar recruiting wise but has explosive athletic qualities and big production from last season with 60 tackles (18 for loss) and eight sacks.

Other schools were starting to kick to tires but Woodson saw everything he needed at ISU.

“It was the people who made me feel like it was a home away from home with the relationships we have built,” Woodson said. “I really enjoyed Coach Bibbs.”

At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Woodson is twitchy and able to rush the passer and make plays in the backfield. He also liked Iowa State because of their defense and how it suits his skill set.

“It’s somewhere I fit the scheme 100-percent,” he said. “Watching their film and watching my film, it would be second nature to me because it’s just like the stuff we do at North Side.”

ISU now has 20 commits in their class.

Woodson is rated a three-star by Rivals. He is related to NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson and also former NFL linebacker Jaylon Smith and running back Rod Smith.