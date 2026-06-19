Iowa State-Utah battle for fast rising lineman Jackson West with a decision looming

Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon two-way lineman Jackson West is coming off a visit to Iowa State and will check out Utah before locking in his decision.

West is one of the most intriguing lineman prospects out West. He’s a player with rare traits in terms of the length and athleticism and is a legitimate high major prospect on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

The majority of his high school tape is on the offensive line but both Iowa State and Utah are recruiting him as a defensive end/edge.

We saw West at the Under Armour Next Camp in Utah and he worked out primarily on the offensive line but did take a few one on one reps at defensive end and looked good. In terms of the measurements, West is what you would call a, ‘box checker.’

He measured in at a rocked out 6-foot-5, 245 pounds with an 82” wingspan and his 31” vertical jump, 121” broad jump and 4.54 shuttle were among the best for any player tested this year who weighed in at over 240 pounds.

He checks off the multi-sport box as well and finished 5th in the state with a 55’8” throw in the shot put. His ceiling is extremely high and his game will take a huge jump in development once he hits college and focuses solely on the defensive line.

The Cyclones hosted West a week ago and set a very high bar.

“I was really impressed with Iowa State,” West said. “Their facilities are much better than anything I’ve seen. Their recovery equipment is really good and I really liked Kris Kracht, the mental strength coach.

“I think that probably gives them an advantage over all the other teams on my list. The living arrangement for freshman are also way nicer than anything I’ve seen. They said they spend the most on food for their athletes in the big 12 and it shows.”

This weekend, Utah will get their shot

“I’m looking forward to seeing Utah,” West said. “I’ve played in Rice Eccles Stadium six times (high school playoffs) but haven’t really seen the rest of their facilities so looking forward to that.

“Coach (Colton) Swann just offered last weekend and that meant a lot to get recognized by the hometown team. I’m not really sure what to expect, Iowa State set the bar really high for me but I’m excited for this visit.”

West said he’s hoping to make his decision sometime next week.