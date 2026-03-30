Iowa wins Big Ten recruiting battle and secures commitment from OL Reilly Newman

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West offensive line prospect Reilly Newman visited Iowa this past week

Now he’s in the fold.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Newman chose the Hawkeyes over an offer list that also included Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oregon, Minnesota and Indiana among others.

Future position coach George Barnett was the lead recruiter.

“I got there and coaching staff was amazing,” Newman told Rivals. “I really like Coach Barnett. He is very straightforward and genuine and he told me that I would fit in well.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz also made an impression.

“I met with Coach Ferentz and he said the same thing and told me that they could help me achieve what I want.

“And I think I just knew when I got there that it was the best place for me.”

Newman is commit No. 5 for Iowa in the 2027 class, adding to a haul that Rivals previously ranked No. 25 nationally.

“It was a really great visit and I loved it there,” Newman said. “I think the coaching staff was amazing and they checked all of the boxes.”