‘It Felt Like Home’: Safety Jameer Cantrell commits to Arkansas

For Jameer Cantrell, the recruiting process ended the moment he realized he had found a second home. The Buford (Ga.) safety announced his commitment to Arkansas after an official visit to Fayetteville, giving Ryan Silverfield and the Razorbacks another addition in the secondary.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me,” Cantrell told Rivals. “Especially after my official visit, it just felt like home.”

That official visit, which took place June 12-14, proved to be the turning point.

Although Cantrell had previously attended Arkansas’ spring game, it wasn’t until the weekend visit that he fully experienced everything the program had to offer.

“I didn’t really get to see much the first time, but my official visit showed me everything. I saw a lot more about the school, I met with the coaches, and it was all great. The official visit showed me that Arkansas is where I want to be.”

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The Razorbacks began separating themselves during the spring evaluation period when the coaching staff made a strong impression at Buford’s pro day.

From there, the relationships only grew stronger.

“I’d say the brotherhood on the team,” Cantrell explained. “I really enjoy how the team gels together. They don’t leave anybody out. They all bond together. And then the coaching staff as well. We are building tight connections.”

The defining moment came during the official visit.

“I’d say after Saturday dinner on my official visit is when I realized I could see myself here,” Cantrell said. “We had just gotten done talking with Coach Silverfield, and I got up and told him, ‘This is home for me. I’m committed.’ Everybody was very excited. Everybody was cheering me on that night.”

With roughly 30 scholarship offers and countless conversations behind him, Cantrell now looks forward to the next chapter of his career.

“I’m very excited for my future,” he said. “Going from Buford to an SEC program is really a blessing to me, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. I am ready to play for Coach Silverfield.”

For Arkansas, landing Cantrell represents another important recruiting victory in Georgia. For Cantrell, the choice came down to trust, relationships and one overwhelming feeling.

“This is home for me.”