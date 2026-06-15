'It's Georgia': 4-star WR Jamir Dean flips his commitment from Penn State to the Bulldogs

Jamir Dean is heading to Athens.

The four-star wide receiver from Alcoa (Tenn.) has flipped his commitment from Penn State to Georgia, ending a recruitment that shifted dramatically over the past few weeks.

Dean pledged to the Nittany Lions in the spring, but a series of visits to Athens changed the trajectory of his recruitment. After making an unofficial visit, immediately returning for an official visit and then traveling back to Georgia again this past week, Dean realized he had found his future home.

“Just going down to Georgia and seeing everything with my own eyes, and then going back this week and spending time with the players and coaches, I just knew I would fit in perfectly,” Dean told Rivals.

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In fact, the No. 226 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking said he made up his mind before his latest return trip to Athens.

“It kind of hit me the day before I went back down,” he said. “I had already told the coaches before I got there.”

The Bulldogs welcomed the news with excitement, but for Dean, the focus quickly shifted toward preparing for the next chapter.

“The main goal now is just to get to work,” he said.

Relationships proved to be one of the biggest reasons behind the flip.

Dean developed a close bond with receivers coach James Coley and felt an immediate connection with players inside the program, particularly freshman receiver Craig Dandridge.

“I just knew from the get-go that this was home for me,” Dean said. “It felt like family, and I really didn’t want to leave after that first visit.

“I just love Coach Coley too. He’s a great guy. He loves his players and treats them like family. The other assistant coaches who work with the receivers were big in this decision too.”

Dean also appreciates Kirby Smart‘s straightforward approach.

“He just keeps it straight with you, and that’s what I like about him,” Dean said. “The culture under Coach Smart stands out. The way they win and develop players is elite.

“I like to compete and get better every single day, so going to Georgia, I know I’m going to compete against the best and keep getting better.”

Ultimately, Dean believes Georgia provides the best path to reaching his long-term goals.

“It’s Georgia,” he said. “Guys go there, go to work and make it to the league. That’s the main goal. Plus it’s close to home and you get to play in the SEC, the best conference by far.”