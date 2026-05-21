'I’ve always wanted to play for Oklahoma State:' Sooners adds commitment from WR Cooper Hooker

Oklahoma State is picking up steam on the recruiting trail.

First-year coach Eric Morris and the Cowboys have added another key piece to their 2027 class.

In-state wide receiver Cooper Hooker from Pryor (Okla.) committed to Oklahoma State.

Hooker landed an offer from the staff this spring and wasted no time jumping on board.

“With the offense that they run, it will definitely be a great fit for me,” Hooker told Rivals of his decision. “I know they will move me around where I need to be and will definitely maximize my potential offensively and on special teams.”

“Being from Oklahoma, I’ve always wanted to play for Oklahoma State,” he continued. “Once I saw that Coach Morris was the new head coach, I knew I had a great shot at being able to create that opportunity. Coach Morris has compared me to him as a receiver, and I knew from that point that Oklahoma State was going to be a great spot for me.”

As a junior last fall for Salina, Hooker had 50 receptions for 850 yards, with 15 touchdowns, and scored 22 total touchdowns.

He will officially visit Stillwater on May 29.

“Definitely being close to home is a super exciting thing for me. Not only am I close to home, but I get to represent my state while playing the game I love,” Hooker said. “It has always been a dream of mine to play for Oklahoma State, and now it’s time to make it happen.”

“I feel like the fit is great because of what they do offensively with their slots,” he added. “The way they produce high numbers offensively, especially in the passing game, you can never go wrong with an offense like that as a receiver.”