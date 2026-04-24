Jack Sorgi commits to Wisconsin: Four-star QB follows father's footsteps

Lizton (Ind.) Tri-West Rivals300 quarterback Jack Sorgi tells Rivals he has committed to Wisconsin.

The talented Hoosier State passer chose to play for head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers over opportunities from Louisville and Arkansas.

“I really enjoyed the time that I got to spend in Madison and it just felt like a home. The coaches are fantastic and I was able to build solid relationships with Coach Fickell, Coach Grimes and Coach Guiton. The 2027 commits are amazing and I really feel like they are building something special and I’m just grateful I get to be a part of it.

The biggest thing for me is the energy and atmosphere Coach Fickell and the rest of the coaches are building. It’s definitely a program built on toughness and discipline and the guys are competing but they are also having fun. You can tell the coaches really care about their players, are invested in teaching the game and the guys want to win.

Wisconsin feels like a place where I can develop on and off the field and be around guys who want to be successful.”

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Sorgi rans as the nation’s No. 16 quarterback and No. 197 prospect overall in the Rivals300. He becomes commit No. 9 of a 2027 class that previously ranked No. 20 nationally.

Sorgi is the son of former Wisconsin standout quarterback Jim Sorgi who went on to play for the Indianapolis Colts.

The four-star Sorgi visited Wisconsin in January and returned this spring. He has always spoken highly of the opportunity to play for the Badgers.

“I think Wisconsin could be a really good fit for a lot of reasons. It’s a great college town with a great atmosphere. It feels like a place where you could have a great college experience both on and off the field. The coaches also made a big impression on me. It felt like they genuinely care about developing their players and building relationships. The facilities were really nice and they are building a new indoor complex and another thing that stood out to me was the strength program. The strength coach and the plan they have for player development sound like something that could really help me get bigger, stronger, and more prepared for the next level.

“The possibility to play at the same college my dad did is exciting. Madison is a great campus, the fans are very supportive of the players and their teams.

“It was special for me to get the offer from Wisconsin. My dad was a Badger and I grew up in a Wisconsin household. He used to tell us stories about his time in Madison so the possibility of playing at the same college as my dad would be cool.”

As a junior he was good on over 61 percent of his passes for 2,911 yards and 31 touchdowns. Other programs that showed interest included Penn State, Northwestern and Virginia Tech.

Sorgi is also a laser-timed 4.67 in the 40-yard dash with a 4.09 shuttle. He has the traits to do damage with his arm and legs at Wisconsin.

“I think Jack Sorgi has a lot of physical tools,” Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power said. “He is a strong-armed passer on Friday nights and tests as one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the cycle as well. It’s not hard to see he’s the son of a former NFL quarterback. We thought he made real positive strides as a junior. While there are areas that he can continue improving we are looking forward to seeing his progress as a senior.”