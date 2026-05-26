Jackson Vaughn picks Notre Dame: academics and culture beat out four other programs
Oradel (NJ) Bergen Catholic Rivals Industry four-star edge rusher Jackson Vaughn tells Rivals he’ll play his college football in South Bend.
“The school I’ll be committing to is Notre Dame,” Vaughn said on Monday night. He went public with his plans Tuesday.
“At the end of the day, it came down to finding the place that gives me the best opportunity not only as a football player, but as a young man preparing for life after football as well.”
Commit No. 18 for head coach Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame staff, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Vaughn chose to play for the Irish over his other finalists in Auburn, LSU, Miami and South Carolina.
“What really separated Notre Dame for me was the combination of elite academics, player development, culture, and the relationships I built with the coaching staff,” Vaughn said. He visited South Bend several times including twice in the spring. “I felt alignment with their vision for me on and off the field. The brotherhood, the standard they operate with, and the overall environment just felt right for me and my family.”
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Vaughn adds to a Notre Dame class that Rivals previously ranked No. 7 nationally. He recently reclassified from the 2028 class to 2027 and is excited for his next chapter under the Golden Dome.
“This was a decision I took very seriously, and I’m blessed and grateful to have had the opportunity to choose from so many great programs,” Vaughn said.
In his first two high schools seasons Vaughn registered 56 tackles in 19 games with 22.5 stops for loss and 16 sacks. He ranks as the nation’s No. 25 edge rusher and No. 249 prospect overall.