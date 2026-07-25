4-star PG Jaxson Davis down to 6 schools

Jaxson Davis, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, has narrowed his list of offers to six schools, he told Rivals. Moving forward, the 6-foot-1 rising senior out of Monarch Academy (KS) will consider Creighton, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Ohio State.

While he’s in the process of scheduling additional trips, Davis has set his first two official visits: Iowa on September 19th and Michigan State on October 1st. He previously unofficially visited Michigan State and Marquette.

He is is ranked as the No. 44 overall recruit in the 2027 class and the No. 14 ranked point guard, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

Before trimming his list, Davis also received offers from Kentucky, Butler, Boston College, Missouri, Georgia, Xavier, Michigan, Notre Dame, Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern, Illinois, and others.

During the regular season of EYBL, he averaged 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game for Meanstreets.

”I would say I’m just a lead guard, pass first, but I can also score the ball and get downhill to the basket,” Davis said Rivals in a previous interview. “I watch a lot of Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Braden Smith, Fred van Vleet, guys like that. They’re all smaller guards, seeing how they utilize their moves and their bodies to be really good players and to maintain the game.”

He also discussed what he’s looking for in a school.

”Play style will be big for me, and a program that feels like a family, like a home. And winning. I want to walk into a winning culture and excel and keep winning.”











