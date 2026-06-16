Four-star PF Jeremy Jenkins down to 10 schools

Jeremy Jenkins, a four-star power forward in the 2027 class, tells Rivals he’s down to ten schools. Moving forward, the 6-foot-9 rising senior out of Riviera Prep (FL) will consider Dayton, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, NC State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia, and Xavier.

Jenkins is currently in the process of scheduling official visits.

Prior to trimming his list, he held offers from USC, Arizona State, BYU, Oklahoma State, Villanova, Oregon, Georgetown, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia, Mississippi State, and others.

Jenkins is ranked as the No. 35 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to Rivals’ Top-150 Player Rankings. He is also the No. 5 power forward nationally.

During the Nike EYBL season with Nightrydas, Jenkins has averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

At the NBPA Top-100 Camp last week, Jenkins averaged 10.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, earning recognition as one of the event’s top performers from Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw, who had the following to say about his game:

“Jeremy Jenkins is a physical specimen. He bullied his way to consistent production in his second game of the day, rebounding the ball and finishing at the front of the rim. There is not a ton of wiggle in his game, but he gets downhill with a purpose and showed some passing abilities. He also knocked down the two free throws that sealed the win for his team. He’s someone who simply competes.”



