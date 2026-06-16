Four-star PF Jeremy Jenkins down to 10 schools
Jeremy Jenkins, a four-star power forward in the 2027 class, tells Rivals he’s down to ten schools. Moving forward, the 6-foot-9 rising senior out of Riviera Prep (FL) will consider Dayton, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, NC State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia, and Xavier.
Jenkins is currently in the process of scheduling official visits.
Prior to trimming his list, he held offers from USC, Arizona State, BYU, Oklahoma State, Villanova, Oregon, Georgetown, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia, Mississippi State, and others.
Jenkins is ranked as the No. 35 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to Rivals’ Top-150 Player Rankings. He is also the No. 5 power forward nationally.
During the Nike EYBL season with Nightrydas, Jenkins has averaged 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
- 1
Texas Tech, Brendan Sorsby part ways after gambling scandal
- 2New
Brendan Sorsby applies for NFL Supplemental Draft
- 3
Big Ten head coach rankings
- 4
College baseball portal intel: Mississippi State, Ole Miss & more
- 5
Cody Campbell: TTU not seeking NIL reimbursement from Sorsby
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
At the NBPA Top-100 Camp last week, Jenkins averaged 10.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, earning recognition as one of the event’s top performers from Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw, who had the following to say about his game:
“Jeremy Jenkins is a physical specimen. He bullied his way to consistent production in his second game of the day, rebounding the ball and finishing at the front of the rim. There is not a ton of wiggle in his game, but he gets downhill with a purpose and showed some passing abilities. He also knocked down the two free throws that sealed the win for his team. He’s someone who simply competes.”